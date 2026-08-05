Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.70 Million Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF - Free Report) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,522 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.07% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 322.0% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 181.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $136.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $92.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $111.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Abercrombie & Fitch

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, COO Scott D. Lipesky sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 172,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,116,070. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $110.03 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $90.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.21. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.90. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a twelve month low of $65.45 and a twelve month high of $133.11.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.21. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.34%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co NYSE: ANF is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Abercrombie & Fitch, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Abercrombie & Fitch wasn't on the list.

While Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here