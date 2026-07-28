Empowered Funds LLC Has $29.96 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,343 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,416 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $29,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Texas Instruments alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 23.0% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 432,136 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $83,895,000 after buying an additional 80,874 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total value of $13,818,943.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 52,856 shares in the company, valued at $14,294,376.64. The trade was a 49.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 189,358 shares of company stock valued at $54,320,405 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright lowered Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $308.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.1%

TXN opened at $279.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $334.03. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $300.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 31.11%.The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company's revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is currently 86.45%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Texas Instruments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Texas Instruments wasn't on the list.

While Texas Instruments currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here