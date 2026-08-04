Empowered Funds LLC Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MTD alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.6% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Mettler-Toledo International

Here are the key news stories impacting Mettler-Toledo International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results and outlook beat expectations: Mettler-Toledo exceeded second-quarter EPS estimates, with sales growth led by China and emerging markets. Management also raised its 2026 sales and earnings outlook, providing the strongest catalyst for the stock’s advance. MTD Second Quarter Earnings Beat Estimates on China-Led Sales Growth

Mettler-Toledo exceeded second-quarter EPS estimates, with sales growth led by China and emerging markets. Management also raised its 2026 sales and earnings outlook, providing the strongest catalyst for the stock’s advance. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets: Stifel lifted its target to $1,600 and maintained a Buy rating, while Barclays raised its target to $1,575 and retained an Overweight rating. The increases signal greater confidence in MTD’s earnings trajectory and leave additional implied upside based on the referenced share price. Analyst price-target updates

Stifel lifted its target to $1,600 and maintained a Buy rating, while Barclays raised its target to $1,575 and retained an Overweight rating. The increases signal greater confidence in MTD’s earnings trajectory and leave additional implied upside based on the referenced share price. Positive Sentiment: Board expanded with industrial-sector experience: Natalia Shuman, the CEO of MISTRAS Group, joined Mettler-Toledo’s Board of Directors effective August 3. Her background in technology-enabled industrial asset integrity solutions could add relevant operating and leadership expertise. Natalia Shuman Joins Mettler Toledo Board of Directors

Natalia Shuman, the CEO of MISTRAS Group, joined Mettler-Toledo’s Board of Directors effective August 3. Her background in technology-enabled industrial asset integrity solutions could add relevant operating and leadership expertise. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $1,450 but kept an Equal Weight rating, indicating that the firm sees limited near-term upside at the referenced price despite acknowledging improved expectations. Wells Fargo raises MTD price target

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $1,450 but kept an Equal Weight rating, indicating that the firm sees limited near-term upside at the referenced price despite acknowledging improved expectations. Neutral Sentiment: A separate report compares Mettler-Toledo with ImmunoPrecise Antibodies but provides no specific new operating, financial or valuation catalyst for MTD. Analyzing ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,446.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,244.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,274.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a one year low of $1,023.05 and a one year high of $1,525.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.78 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,212.14% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business's revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.09 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 47.150-47.500 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.000-12.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 47.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,445.00 to $1,194.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,413.00 to $1,200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,445.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mettler-Toledo International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mettler-Toledo International wasn't on the list.

While Mettler-Toledo International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here