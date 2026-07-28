Empowered Funds LLC Has $66.31 Million Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 611.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,111 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 379,071 shares during the quarter. Vistra accounts for about 0.4% of Empowered Funds LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.13% of Vistra worth $66,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VST. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 0.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vistra by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 365 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company's stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra stock opened at $157.09 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $156.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.40. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $132.66 and a 52 week high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%.The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra's payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 232,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,152,000. This trade represents a 9.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 70,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,021,380. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,588 shares of company stock worth $6,739,227. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Vistra from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $230.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $187.00 price target on shares of Vistra and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $230.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vistra

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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