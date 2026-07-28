Empowered Funds LLC Increases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 207.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,672 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 40,289 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $50,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $25,503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 418,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,783 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $17,197,444,000 after purchasing an additional 394,198 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,556 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,952,199,000 after purchasing an additional 110,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,726,721 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,896,795,000 after buying an additional 45,266 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,978,034 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,254,692,000 after buying an additional 194,109 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $1,046.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,049.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $952.59. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $694.05 and a one year high of $1,153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.47 by $6.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.91 EPS. The company's revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 68.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is 30.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. The trade was a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This represents a 61.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,450 shares of company stock valued at $29,668,201. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Dbs Bank raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $870.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,145.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,061.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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