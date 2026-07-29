Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,537 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $19,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28.3% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 501,353 shares of the company's stock worth $115,542,000 after purchasing an additional 110,610 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,827,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $303.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $286.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $114.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock's 50 day moving average is $268.81 and its 200 day moving average is $250.57. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.45 and a twelve month high of $295.28.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is 11.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also

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