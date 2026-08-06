Empowered Funds LLC Invests $2.38 Million in Wix.com Ltd. $WIX

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,433 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,292 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 632.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Wix.com by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,853 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Stock Down 3.3%

NASDAQ WIX opened at $64.57 on Thursday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $40.16 and a 52 week high of $190.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 114.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.16.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $563.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Wix.com from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Wix.com from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $91.10.

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Key Stories Impacting Wix.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Wix.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: Wix reported adjusted EPS of $1.39 versus the $1.13 consensus estimate and revenue of approximately $563 million, ahead of the $553 million forecast. Revenue rose 15% year over year, while bookings increased 12%. The company maintained its full-year 2026 outlook for low- to mid-teens revenue growth and a high-teens free-cash-flow margin, excluding certain costs. Wix Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Wix reported adjusted EPS of $1.39 versus the $1.13 consensus estimate and revenue of approximately $563 million, ahead of the $553 million forecast. Revenue rose 15% year over year, while bookings increased 12%. The company maintained its full-year 2026 outlook for low- to mid-teens revenue growth and a high-teens free-cash-flow margin, excluding certain costs. Positive Sentiment: Base44 profitability is improving: Wix expects the AI coding platform to reach roughly 60% non-GAAP gross margin in the second half of 2026, up from near-zero margins earlier in the year, following the launch of its proprietary Base 1 model. Lower inference costs could support future margins and cash flow. Wix targets Base44 margin improvement

Wix expects the AI coding platform to reach roughly 60% non-GAAP gross margin in the second half of 2026, up from near-zero margins earlier in the year, following the launch of its proprietary Base 1 model. Lower inference costs could support future margins and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support increased: Benchmark raised its price target to $90 and Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its target to $80; both firms carry positive ratings. Needham also reaffirmed its buy rating with an $80 target, implying substantial potential upside from the referenced share price.

Benchmark raised its price target to $90 and Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its target to $80; both firms carry positive ratings. Needham also reaffirmed its buy rating with an $80 target, implying substantial potential upside from the referenced share price. Positive Sentiment: Potential SMB partnership: Wix and Thryv announced plans for a strategic partnership involving unified commerce, payments and website solutions, which could expand Wix’s reach among small and midsize businesses. Wix and Thryv partnership

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based platform that enables individuals and businesses to create, manage and develop professional web presences through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. The company's software-as-a-service model provides hosting, customizable templates and a range of design tools, eliminating the need for coding expertise. Users can choose from a variety of premium plans to access custom domains, enhanced storage, and advanced performance features tailored to personal projects, small businesses and online storefronts.

Beyond its core website builder, Wix offers a suite of complementary services designed to support digital growth and marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX - Free Report).

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