Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 195,612 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 114.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,999 shares of the auto parts company's stock after acquiring an additional 195,612 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.18% of BorgWarner worth $19,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 23.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at $339,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 400.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 143,841 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 33,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BWA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $81.00 target price on BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded BorgWarner from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised BorgWarner from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded BorgWarner from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $74.57.

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BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company's 50 day moving average is $68.02 and its 200 day moving average is $59.29.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $221,725.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 57,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,403.80. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 203,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,243,490. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 67,500 shares of company stock worth $4,310,115 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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