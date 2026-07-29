Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 2,889 Shares of NVR, Inc. $NVR

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) by 384.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,640 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.13% of NVR worth $23,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of NVR by 34,923.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,738 shares of the construction company's stock worth $413,777,000 after purchasing an additional 56,576 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,496,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 407.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,572 shares of the construction company's stock worth $332,346,000 after buying an additional 36,592 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NVR by 879.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,418 shares of the construction company's stock worth $160,911,000 after buying an additional 21,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,372,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR Stock Performance

NVR stock opened at $6,476.14 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,501.01 and a twelve month high of $8,618.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock's 50 day moving average is $6,396.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6,772.10.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $83.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $83.06. NVR had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 12.26%.The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $108.54 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 371.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVR shares. Zacks Research downgraded NVR from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BTIG Research set a $7,446.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research report on Friday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of NVR from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $5,664.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7,224.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVR

About NVR

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

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