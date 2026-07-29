Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 319,053 Shares of Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR - Free Report) by 791.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,360 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 319,053 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.51% of Frontdoor worth $18,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,283,600 shares of the company's stock worth $74,051,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 271.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 75,237 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,704 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 553.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company's stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 18,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth $1,793,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTDR shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Frontdoor from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial set a $82.00 target price on Frontdoor in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTDR

Frontdoor Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $74.28 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.46. Frontdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 118.62% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $442.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Frontdoor's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontdoor Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor Profile

Frontdoor, Inc NASDAQ: FTDR is a leading provider of home service plans and repair solutions for residential property owners. The company offers contract-based coverage that helps homeowners manage the cost of repairing and replacing essential household systems and appliances, including heating and cooling, plumbing, electrical wiring, water heaters, washers, dryers, refrigerators and other major kitchen equipment.

Frontdoor delivers its services through a nationwide network of independent service professionals and contractors, leveraging a cloud-based platform and call center infrastructure to coordinate service visits and process claims.

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