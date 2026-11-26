Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD - Free Report) by 347.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,842 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 99,290 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.09% of Steel Dynamics worth $28,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $2,844,501,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,159,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $126,579,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,735 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,742,140,000 after buying an additional 466,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $299.00 price objective (down from $301.00) on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $271.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $296.00 to $290.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $277.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.8%

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $216.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.45. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $234.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.16 and a 1 year high of $288.74.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.48 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm's revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Steel Dynamics's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.65%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 9th that permits the company to buy back $3 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, EVP Barry Schneider sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.91, for a total transaction of $12,445,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 196,399 shares in the company, valued at $48,885,675.09. The trade was a 20.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company's stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc. is a U.S.-based steel producer and metals recycler founded in 1993. The company operates electric-arc-furnace steel mills and produces flat-rolled, structural, engineered bar, merchant bar and rail products for customers across a range of industries. Its businesses also include metals recycling, steel fabrication and aluminum operations. Through these activities, Steel Dynamics collects and processes scrap metal, manufactures steel components and supplies products used in construction, automotive manufacturing, energy and other markets.

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