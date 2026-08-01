Empowered Funds LLC Raises Position in Concentrix Corporation $CNXC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC - Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,784 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 54,585 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Concentrix worth $8,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Concentrix by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 532.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1,032.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Concentrix from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Concentrix from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Concentrix from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.75.

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Concentrix Trading Down 1.2%

CNXC stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Concentrix Corporation has a one year low of $19.12 and a one year high of $57.88. The company's 50 day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.20.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.01). Concentrix had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Concentrix's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Concentrix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.830-11.180 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.770 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Concentrix Corporation will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. Concentrix's payout ratio is currently -6.75%.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Inc NASDAQ: CNXC is a global business services company specializing in customer engagement solutions and technology‐driven business process outsourcing. The firm’s offerings encompass customer care delivered across voice and digital channels, back‐office processing, analytics and consulting, and automated workflow management. By integrating proprietary platforms, strategic partnerships and advanced automation, Concentrix helps clients enhance customer experiences and streamline operations.

Its capabilities extend to digital marketing and technology implementation, leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to optimize customer journeys.

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