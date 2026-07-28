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Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Johnson & Johnson logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,373 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.5% of Empowered Funds LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $76,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock worth $49,740,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,869,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,704,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,782 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22,225.6% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 69,419,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,436,633,000 after purchasing an additional 69,108,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,953,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,967,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,292 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $6,924,523,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $266.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $641.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.46 and a 200-day moving average of $236.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $164.23 and a 1-year high of $269.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson reported second-quarter revenue of $25.31 billion, up 6.6% year over year and ahead of analyst expectations. Adjusted EPS of $2.90 also exceeded consensus estimates, while management raised its 2026 earnings outlook to $11.60–$11.75 per share. Johnson & Johnson Raised Its Outlook
  • Positive Sentiment: The proposed talc settlement could remove a major source of legal uncertainty for Johnson & Johnson by resolving tens of thousands of ovarian-cancer claims, provided at least 95% of remaining claims participate. The agreement follows a favorable ruling by the federal multidistrict-litigation court. Johnson & Johnson Agrees to Pay Up to $5.5 Billion to Settle Talc Lawsuits

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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