Empowered Funds LLC Sells 38,200 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,084 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 38,200 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Amgen were worth $28,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 331.6% during the first quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $376.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.41. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.77 and a 12 month high of $391.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $295.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Amgen from $340.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings cut Amgen from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $389.00 price objective on Amgen in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $356.62.

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Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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