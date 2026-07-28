Empowered Funds LLC Sells 7,308 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,947 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 7,308 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $35,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 60,339.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,387 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $531,493,000 after acquiring an additional 877,932 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,823 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $625,784,000 after purchasing an additional 669,604 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,551 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,770,729,000 after purchasing an additional 527,523 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 560,363 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $271,031,000 after purchasing an additional 375,622 shares during the period. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48,267.0% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 340,987 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $164,925,000 after purchasing an additional 340,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $581.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $700.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $626.33.

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Key Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin is participating in a framework agreement with the Department of War and L3Harris to substantially increase production of PAC-3 MSE missiles. The multiyear procurement structure could improve order visibility and support long-term sales for Lockheed’s missile-defense business. L3Harris PAC-3 MSE production agreement

Lockheed Martin is participating in a framework agreement with the Department of War and L3Harris to substantially increase production of PAC-3 MSE missiles. The multiyear procurement structure could improve order visibility and support long-term sales for Lockheed’s missile-defense business. Positive Sentiment: A separate agreement is expected to quadruple propulsion production for the THAAD missile-defense system, reinforcing demand for Lockheed’s air- and missile-defense portfolio and signaling government support for expanded capacity. L3Harris THAAD propulsion agreement

A separate agreement is expected to quadruple propulsion production for the THAAD missile-defense system, reinforcing demand for Lockheed’s air- and missile-defense portfolio and signaling government support for expanded capacity. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlights Lockheed’s quarterly earnings beat, record backlog and raised investor interest following renewed geopolitical tensions, including the Iran conflict. Broader NATO rearmament and higher U.S. defense spending also provide a favorable demand backdrop. RTX and Lockheed earnings and backlog

Recent coverage highlights Lockheed’s quarterly earnings beat, record backlog and raised investor interest following renewed geopolitical tensions, including the Iran conflict. Broader NATO rearmament and higher U.S. defense spending also provide a favorable demand backdrop. Positive Sentiment: Zacks classifies LMT as a strong value stock, potentially attracting investors seeking a large defense contractor with durable government demand and improving production prospects. Zacks Lockheed Martin value analysis

Zacks classifies LMT as a strong value stock, potentially attracting investors seeking a large defense contractor with durable government demand and improving production prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Lockheed is reportedly building weapons before receiving Pentagon orders, which could help it respond quickly to urgent demand but may tie up cash and increase inventory or contracting risk if orders are delayed. Lockheed Martin weapons production ahead of orders

Lockheed is reportedly building weapons before receiving Pentagon orders, which could help it respond quickly to urgent demand but may tie up cash and increase inventory or contracting risk if orders are delayed. Negative Sentiment: After a strong earnings rally, investors may be taking profits and reassessing whether the stock’s elevated valuation already reflects much of the backlog, geopolitical and defense-spending upside. This helps explain weaker trading despite favorable long-term headlines. Lockheed Martin record backlog market concerns

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $580.32 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $524.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $574.05. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $412.55 and a 52-week high of $692.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 91.42%. The business had revenue of $20.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.950-30.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 30.12 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is 50.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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