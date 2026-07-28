Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has $90.93 Million Position in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ - Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,200 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises 3.0% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned 0.35% of Constellation Brands worth $90,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 48,062 shares of the company's stock worth $6,631,000 after buying an additional 12,746 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 193,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,695,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 63,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 32,757 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,639,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $129.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.17. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $126.45 and a 1 year high of $176.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.27). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2027 guidance at 11.200-11.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Constellation Brands's dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 4,407 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $631,258.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,773.16. This trade represents a 32.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $167.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STZ

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company's beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

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