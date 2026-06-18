Empyrean Capital Partners LP Purchases New Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 418,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,501,000.

Get Mondelez International alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Leo Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company's stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 13,854 shares of the company's stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 16,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,507 shares of the company's stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company's stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.86 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.24. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.20 and a 12-month high of $71.15. The firm has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio is 99.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a "neutral" rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.05.

Get Our Latest Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mondelez International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mondelez International wasn't on the list.

While Mondelez International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here