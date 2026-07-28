Empyrean Capital Partners LP Purchases New Shares in Invitation Home $INVH

Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 385,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,567,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of Invitation Home as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Home by 2,463.5% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 136,000.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invitation Home by 7,687.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,869 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aventus Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Home Stock Performance

NYSE:INVH opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Home has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $32.04.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Invitation Home had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Invitation Home's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Invitation Home's payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on INVH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Invitation Home from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Invitation Home from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Invitation Home from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Invitation Home from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Invitation Home to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Home presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $32.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INVH

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

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