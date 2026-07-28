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Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. $AESI

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Atlas Energy Solutions logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,135,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $119,854,000. Atlas Energy Solutions makes up approximately 3.6% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.31% of Atlas Energy Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 249,793 shares of the company's stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 51,477 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 14.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,209 shares of the company's stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 18.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,409,054 shares of the company's stock worth $25,138,000 after acquiring an additional 219,834 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 6.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,001 shares of the company's stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company's stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm's fifty day moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Atlas Energy Solutions from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlas Energy Solutions

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions NYSE: AESI is an independent energy infrastructure company specializing in the development and operation of low-carbon and renewable natural gas (RNG) projects alongside complementary clean energy offerings. Through its diversified platform, the company seeks to deliver decarbonization solutions across heavy-duty transportation and industrial markets, leveraging technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing reliable fuel and energy services.

The company’s core business activities encompass four primary segments.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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