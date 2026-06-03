Encompass Health Corporation $EHC Shares Bought by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,764 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.37% of Encompass Health worth $39,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 324 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 36,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Encompass Health Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $101.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Encompass Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $92.77 and a 1 year high of $127.99.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.890-6.110 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Corporation will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Encompass Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.69%.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In related news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 682 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $71,309.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,382.80. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Edmund Fay sold 11,937 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $1,277,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 89,325 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,557,775. This represents a 11.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EHC. Leerink Partners set a $152.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Encompass Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $142.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EHC

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

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