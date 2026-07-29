Encore Global Management LP Acquires Shares of 6,000 T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Encore Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 40.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,679,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $772,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,643 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 79.7% during the first quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 72.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $1,816,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.3% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 39,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $182.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.04 and a 200-day moving average of $195.37. The company has a market cap of $195.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.66 and a 1 year high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $22.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.95 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is 42.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This represents a 12.82% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,261,920. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS lowered its price target from $255 to $235 but maintained a “Buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside from the recent trading level. The target cut reflects a more cautious outlook rather than a change to UBS’s positive investment stance. Benzinga

UBS lowered its price target from $255 to $235 but maintained a “Buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside from the recent trading level. The target cut reflects a more cautious outlook rather than a change to UBS’s positive investment stance. Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile’s CEO is continuing to reduce free-phone promotions after elevated postpaid churn showed signs of improving. Fewer giveaways could support margins and cash flow, although the strategy risks making the carrier less attractive to price-sensitive customers. T-Mobile cuts free phone deals

T-Mobile’s CEO is continuing to reduce free-phone promotions after elevated postpaid churn showed signs of improving. Fewer giveaways could support margins and cash flow, although the strategy risks making the carrier less attractive to price-sensitive customers. Neutral Sentiment: Customer experience is emerging as an important competitive differentiator for T-Mobile and Verizon, but analysts caution that customer-experience scores should not be treated as a direct forecast of subscriber or financial growth. Customer experience competition

Customer experience is emerging as an important competitive differentiator for T-Mobile and Verizon, but analysts caution that customer-experience scores should not be treated as a direct forecast of subscriber or financial growth. Neutral Sentiment: The broader 5G market remains a long-term growth opportunity, with global subscriptions expected to expand significantly through 2031. However, North American penetration is already high, shifting the industry’s focus from coverage expansion to customer retention, pricing and service quality. Telecom stocks comparison

The broader 5G market remains a long-term growth opportunity, with global subscriptions expected to expand significantly through 2031. However, North American penetration is already high, shifting the industry’s focus from coverage expansion to customer retention, pricing and service quality. Negative Sentiment: Investment commentary questioned whether T-Mobile’s unusually strong returns on assets can persist as competition intensifies. Starlink’s push into home broadband could limit T-Mobile’s ability to raise prices and pressure its broadband growth and profitability assumptions. Emerging network competition concerns

Investment commentary questioned whether T-Mobile’s unusually strong returns on assets can persist as competition intensifies. Starlink’s push into home broadband could limit T-Mobile’s ability to raise prices and pressure its broadband growth and profitability assumptions. Negative Sentiment: A service outage affected thousands of T-Mobile customers across the United States. Although the company said resources were focused on restoring service, the incident could damage customer satisfaction and increase churn concerns. T-Mobile outage

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Further Reading

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