Encore Global Management LP Buys New Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Encore Global Management LP bought a new position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,200 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,116,000. Qualcomm accounts for 2.2% of Encore Global Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 21,721 shares of company stock worth $4,044,465 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qualcomm from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Qualcomm from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualcomm currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $222.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

Qualcomm Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $162.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.20 and a 200-day moving average of $168.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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