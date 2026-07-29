Encore Global Management LP Buys New Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Encore Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,600 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.6% of Encore Global Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 50 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.00, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 24,651 shares in the company, valued at $13,927,815. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $577.32 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $498.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $435.27 and a one year high of $643.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 15.04%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is presently 10.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $617.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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