Encore Global Management LP Invests $3.17 Million in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Encore Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,170,000. Mondelez International makes up about 2.2% of Encore Global Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,243,030 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,928,000 after acquiring an additional 494,996 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,766 shares of the company's stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 168,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd now owns 28,621 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 103,654 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company's stock.

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Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $62.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.21 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.64%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.50%.

Mondelez International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mondelez International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased 4.1% to $9.36 billion, exceeding the approximately $9.21 billion analyst consensus. Organic net revenue rose 2.2%, supported by steady chocolate and biscuit demand and strength in Latin America. Reuters article

Second-quarter revenue increased 4.1% to $9.36 billion, exceeding the approximately $9.21 billion analyst consensus. Organic net revenue rose 2.2%, supported by steady chocolate and biscuit demand and strength in Latin America. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings were $0.73 per share, ahead of estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. Management also reported volume/mix growth of 0.7% and improved profitability, suggesting that demand and pricing actions are beginning to support the business. Zacks earnings article

Adjusted earnings were $0.73 per share, ahead of estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. Management also reported volume/mix growth of 0.7% and improved profitability, suggesting that demand and pricing actions are beginning to support the business. Positive Sentiment: Mondelez raised its outlook to at least 2% organic net-revenue growth for fiscal 2026. It also announced a 4% increase in its quarterly dividend, while returning $1.5 billion to shareholders during the first half of the year. Wall Street Journal article

Mondelez raised its outlook to at least 2% organic net-revenue growth for fiscal 2026. It also announced a 4% increase in its quarterly dividend, while returning $1.5 billion to shareholders during the first half of the year. Neutral Sentiment: Reported diluted EPS surged to $1.20, but adjusted EPS was $0.73 and declined 2.7% on a constant-currency basis. Full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $2.97-$3.12 is broadly in line with the roughly $3.05 consensus, limiting the size of the outlook improvement. Mondelez Q2 results

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $66.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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