Encore Global Management LP Invests $577,000 in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Encore Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IonQ by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,774,743 shares of the company's stock worth $1,560,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IonQ by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,962,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $402,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,074,301 shares of the company's stock worth $361,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter worth about $199,753,000. Finally, Marex Group plc lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 419.1% in the fourth quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 4,083,453 shares of the company's stock worth $183,225,000 after buying an additional 3,296,866 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider John W. Raymond sold 3,815 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $209,863.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 80,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,408,941.48. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $151,690.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 62,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,692.16. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 13,102 shares of company stock valued at $701,489 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IonQ Stock Down 5.8%

Shares of IONQ opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average of $43.90. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of -120.85 and a beta of 3.23. IonQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $84.64.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). IonQ had a net margin of 174.88% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $64.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company's revenue was up 754.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on IONQ. Northland Securities increased their price target on IonQ from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.50 price objective on IonQ in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded IonQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of IonQ from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IonQ

Trending Headlines about IonQ

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: IonQ received final regulatory approval to complete its acquisition of SkyWater Technology. The deal is intended to accelerate IonQ’s quantum-computing roadmap and strengthen its access to U.S.-based semiconductor manufacturing capabilities, potentially improving supply-chain control and scalability. IonQ Receives Regulatory Approval to Complete Acquisition of SkyWater Technology

IonQ received final regulatory approval to complete its acquisition of SkyWater Technology. The deal is intended to accelerate IonQ’s quantum-computing roadmap and strengthen its access to U.S.-based semiconductor manufacturing capabilities, potentially improving supply-chain control and scalability. Positive Sentiment: Benchmark’s renewed coverage of quantum stocks highlighted IonQ’s full-stack platform, spanning computing, networking, sensing and security, as well as its reported sales of a 256-qubit system in more than 30 countries. The broader investment case is also benefiting from expectations that the quantum industry could generate approximately $1.5 billion in revenue in 2026. Benchmark’s Quantum Re-Rating Might Change The Case For Investing In IonQ

Benchmark’s renewed coverage of quantum stocks highlighted IonQ’s full-stack platform, spanning computing, networking, sensing and security, as well as its reported sales of a 256-qubit system in more than 30 countries. The broader investment case is also benefiting from expectations that the quantum industry could generate approximately $1.5 billion in revenue in 2026. Positive Sentiment: D-Wave Quantum’s expanded commercial agreement with AT&T, which applies quantum optimization to telecommunications operations, sparked a sector-wide rally and reinforced the possibility of near-term enterprise applications for quantum technology. IonQ benefited from this sympathy interest, although the announcement was not an IonQ contract. D-Wave’s Expanded AT&T Deal

D-Wave Quantum’s expanded commercial agreement with AT&T, which applies quantum optimization to telecommunications operations, sparked a sector-wide rally and reinforced the possibility of near-term enterprise applications for quantum technology. IonQ benefited from this sympathy interest, although the announcement was not an IonQ contract. Neutral Sentiment: The SkyWater transaction still must be integrated successfully, and investors may focus on execution, financing and the time required for manufacturing synergies to translate into revenue growth.

The SkyWater transaction still must be integrated successfully, and investors may focus on execution, financing and the time required for manufacturing synergies to translate into revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: IonQ declined even as the wider market advanced, reflecting a pullback in quantum and AI-infrastructure names amid concerns about elevated expectations and the commercial timing of emerging technologies. IonQ Stock Slides as Market Rises

IonQ declined even as the wider market advanced, reflecting a pullback in quantum and AI-infrastructure names amid concerns about elevated expectations and the commercial timing of emerging technologies. Negative Sentiment: IonQ remains a high-volatility, loss-making growth stock. Its latest quarterly EPS missed analysts’ expectations despite strong revenue growth, while the share price remains below its 50-day moving average, signaling continued technical and valuation pressure.

IonQ Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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