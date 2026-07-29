Encore Global Management LP Purchases Shares of 13,300 Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Encore Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,300 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $3,233,000. Adobe comprises about 2.3% of Encore Global Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 40,715 shares of the software company's stock valued at $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 23,671 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 174,626 shares of the software company's stock worth $61,117,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Adobe by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 215,611 shares of the software company's stock valued at $75,462,000 after buying an additional 25,435 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 55,179 shares of the software company's stock valued at $19,312,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software company's stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Adobe News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe benefited from a rebound in software stocks after recent IBM-driven jitters eased. A more favorable sector backdrop helped restore investor interest in enterprise software names, including ADBE . Adobe Stock Rises as Enterprise Software Sentiment Rebounds

Adobe benefited from a rebound in software stocks after recent IBM-driven jitters eased. A more favorable sector backdrop helped restore investor interest in enterprise software names, including . Positive Sentiment: Acxiom research on organizations using or planning to use Adobe CX Enterprise highlights continued enterprise demand for Adobe’s marketing-technology products and the potential for customers to realize more value from their investments. Beyond Satisfaction: How Brands Can Unlock Hidden Value in Their Martech Stack

Acxiom research on organizations using or planning to use Adobe CX Enterprise highlights continued enterprise demand for Adobe’s marketing-technology products and the potential for customers to realize more value from their investments. Positive Sentiment: Adobe’s planned participation in the Open Source AI Cybersecurity Alliance could strengthen its credibility around trusted and secure AI, an increasingly important issue for enterprise customers. The immediate financial impact is uncertain. Adobe Joins Open Source AI Cybersecurity Alliance

Adobe’s planned participation in the Open Source AI Cybersecurity Alliance could strengthen its credibility around trusted and secure AI, an increasingly important issue for enterprise customers. The immediate financial impact is uncertain. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are anticipating double-digit year-over-year EPS growth in Adobe’s upcoming third-quarter report, keeping earnings execution and forward guidance as potential catalysts. What to Expect From Adobe’s Q3 2026 Earnings Report

Adobe Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $249.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $226.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.96. The company has a market cap of $99.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.12 and a 12-month high of $376.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.81 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Adobe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $447.00 to $379.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $271.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,945,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,074.05. This represents a 130.63% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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