Encore Global Management LP Purchases Shares of 49,500 Intel Corporation $INTC

Encore Global Management LP acquired a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,500 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000. Intel comprises approximately 1.5% of Encore Global Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $7,695,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Intel by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,839,833,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,744,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intel by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,407,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056,090 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Trading Down 5.9%

INTC stock opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $142.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.90 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $115.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business's revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Trending Headlines about Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings and analyst support: Intel’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with revenue of approximately $16.1 billion and year-over-year growth of more than 25%. Bank of America reaffirmed its “Buy” rating and set a $160 price target, while other analysts raised fair-value estimates following stronger AI-related server CPU demand. Intel Stock Is Falling Tuesday: What's Going On

Intel’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with revenue of approximately $16.1 billion and year-over-year growth of more than 25%. Bank of America reaffirmed its “Buy” rating and set a $160 price target, while other analysts raised fair-value estimates following stronger AI-related server CPU demand. Positive Sentiment: Improving data-center economics: Wells Fargo reported that Intel’s server pricing power and data-center gross margins have improved, supporting the view that AI infrastructure demand is strengthening the company’s core CPU business. Intel's Server Pricing Power Shows Sharp Improvement

Wells Fargo reported that Intel’s server pricing power and data-center gross margins have improved, supporting the view that AI infrastructure demand is strengthening the company’s core CPU business. Positive Sentiment: Foundry and packaging progress: Intel’s planned collaboration with Lens Technology on glass-substrate packaging could improve power efficiency and performance for AI and next-generation chips. The company also recently added Fortinet as a foundry customer, offering potential long-term support for its manufacturing turnaround. Can Intel's Advanced Packaging Tie-Up With Lens Technology Aid Shares?

Intel’s planned collaboration with Lens Technology on glass-substrate packaging could improve power efficiency and performance for AI and next-generation chips. The company also recently added Fortinet as a foundry customer, offering potential long-term support for its manufacturing turnaround. Neutral Sentiment: Execution remains the key test: Intel plans to increase capital spending above $20 billion in 2026, with even higher spending expected in 2027 to expand foundry capacity. Investors must weigh the potential benefits against the financial demands and risks of executing the turnaround. Intel’s Capex Plans Offer a Quiet Positive for the Foundry Business

Intel plans to increase capital spending above $20 billion in 2026, with even higher spending expected in 2027 to expand foundry capacity. Investors must weigh the potential benefits against the financial demands and risks of executing the turnaround. Negative Sentiment: Sector-wide risk aversion: Chip stocks are retreating amid fears that AI-related valuations have become excessive, rising costs may limit returns on AI investment, and competition from China is intensifying. Intel is being sold alongside AMD, Marvell, Micron and ASML, while investors are concentrating more heavily on Nvidia. Chip Stocks Extend Pullback Amid AI Bubble Fears

Chip stocks are retreating amid fears that AI-related valuations have become excessive, rising costs may limit returns on AI investment, and competition from China is intensifying. Intel is being sold alongside AMD, Marvell, Micron and ASML, while investors are concentrating more heavily on Nvidia. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit-taking concerns: After a major rally earlier in 2026, investors are questioning whether Intel’s recovery is already priced in. Concerns about elevated valuation, potential Federal Reserve surprises and the timing of earnings growth are encouraging profit-taking despite the strong quarter.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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