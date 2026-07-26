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Endure Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 28,828 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. $JEF

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Jefferies Financial Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Endure Capital Management opened a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter, buying 28,828 shares worth about $1.19 million. The stake makes JEF its 11th-largest holding and about 0.8% of its portfolio.
  • Jefferies reported Q2 earnings that missed expectations, posting $1.02 EPS versus the $1.16 estimate and revenue of $2.21 billion versus $2.30 billion expected. Revenue still rose 35% year over year, and analysts now expect full-year EPS of 3.71.
  • The company authorized a $250 million share repurchase plan and also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, payable August 28. The dividend implies an annualized yield of about 2.9%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Jefferies Financial Group.

Endure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,828 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for about 0.8% of Endure Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company's stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.04. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 24th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Jefferies Financial Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $60.00 target price on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $62.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JEF

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc is a diversified financial services company that provides a range of investment banking, capital markets and asset management services to corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Through its core platform, Jefferies offers advisory services for mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity underwriting, restructuring and recapitalization. The firm also operates a global sales and trading business covering equities, fixed income and foreign exchange products, complemented by equity research and macroeconomic analysis.

In addition to its capital markets franchise, Jefferies maintains a growing asset management division that delivers customized investment solutions across public and private markets.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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