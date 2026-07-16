Energy Fuels Inc $UUUU Stake Raised by Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU - Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,484,902 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 255,494 shares during the period. Energy Fuels makes up about 1.5% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned about 0.63% of Energy Fuels worth $27,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EFG International AG acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Energy Fuels Stock Down 4.2%

UUUU opened at $12.67 on Thursday. Energy Fuels Inc has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 27.51. The stock's fifty day moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average is $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -43.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 83.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on UUUU. Roth Capital set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UUUU

Insider Transactions at Energy Fuels

In other Energy Fuels news, CEO Ross R. Bhappu acquired 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $967,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 256,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,356,105.64. This trade represents a 40.53% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce D. Hansen bought 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 313,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,818.80. This represents a 1.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE American: UUUU) is a U.S.-based mineral resources company focused on the production and processing of uranium, rare earth elements and other strategic minerals. The company's core business activity centers on supplying nuclear fuel to power generators, leveraging a diversified portfolio of conventional and in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium mines located primarily on the Colorado Plateau, in Wyoming and in Texas.

At the heart of Energy Fuels' operations is the White Mesa Mill in southeastern Utah, the only conventional uranium-vanadium mill currently permitted and operating in the United States.

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