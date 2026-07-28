Energy Income Partners LLC Acquires 711,697 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) by 100.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,418,606 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 711,697 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Energy Income Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Energy Income Partners LLC owned 0.28% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $114,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,498,821 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,420,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,361,198 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,277,404,000 after purchasing an additional 762,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,536,584 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,476,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,886 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,771,343 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,021,475,000 after buying an additional 114,351 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,009,067 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $674,218,000 after buying an additional 715,051 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.8%

PEG stock opened at $79.13 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.85. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $76.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 17.69%.The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $89.00 to $78.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 3,035 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $248,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 98,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,102,830. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $167,702.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 285,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,957,345.99. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,284 shares of company stock valued at $746,145. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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