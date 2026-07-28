Energy Income Partners LLC Buys 81,350 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 1,012.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,384 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 81,350 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Jacobs Solutions worth $11,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert V. Pragada purchased 3,601 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.09 per share, with a total value of $400,035.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 333,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,076,842.95. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez acquired 403 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $121.93 per share, with a total value of $49,137.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,764.43. The trade was a 3.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 4,257 shares of company stock worth $477,651 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $149.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.30.

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Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $135.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.68 and a 1 year high of $168.44. The firm's 50-day moving average is $124.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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