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Energy Income Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Enersys $ENS

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Enersys logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Energy Income Partners LLC lowered its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Free Report) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,362 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 119,120 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of Enersys worth $14,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enersys by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Enersys by 442.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enersys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Enersys by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Enersys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENS shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Enersys from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Enersys in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Enersys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Enersys from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Enersys from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enersys currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Enersys

Enersys Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Enersys stock opened at $190.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. Enersys has a 1 year low of $88.76 and a 1 year high of $244.30. The company's fifty day moving average is $218.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.17.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. Enersys had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $987.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $973.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Enersys has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enersys will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Enersys Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Enersys's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Enersys Profile

(Free Report)

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company's product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Enersys (NYSE:ENS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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