Energy Income Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Energy Income Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,038,588 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 72,405 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up about 2.2% of Energy Income Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Energy Income Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Duke Energy worth $135,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sharp Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sharp Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $128.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $134.49. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $125.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.93.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.49%.The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is an increase from Duke Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Duke Energy's dividend payout ratio is 66.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised Duke Energy from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Duke Energy from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Capitol Sec Mgt lowered Duke Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DUK

Key Stories Impacting Duke Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $438,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 21,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,680,087.25. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total value of $2,487,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 96,102 shares in the company, valued at $11,952,205.74. This trade represents a 17.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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