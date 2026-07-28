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Energy Income Partners LLC Has $20.39 Million Holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. $ARLP

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Alliance Resource Partners logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP - Free Report) by 145.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 737,328 shares of the energy company's stock after acquiring an additional 437,486 shares during the quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $20,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,363,174 shares of the energy company's stock worth $78,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,741 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 668,000 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $15,518,000 after purchasing an additional 289,900 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 1,636.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 268,637 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 253,165 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,830,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,165 shares of the energy company's stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 213,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company's stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Up 3.7%

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.45. The company's fifty day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.23.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $551.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.30 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 11.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Alliance Resource Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Key Alliance Resource Partners News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alliance Resource Partners this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. NASDAQ: ARLP is a Tulsa, Oklahoma–based master limited partnership engaged in the production, marketing and transportation of bituminous coal. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops, owns and operates surface and underground coal mines, providing fuel primarily for electric power generation and various industrial applications. Alliance's integrated business model covers the extraction of raw coal, processing at preparation plants and delivery to domestic and export customers.

The partnership operates multiple mining complexes across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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