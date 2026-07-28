Energy Income Partners LLC Sells 508,786 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Energy Income Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,591 shares of the company's stock after selling 508,786 shares during the quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC's holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TotalEnergies alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 151.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,461 shares of the company's stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 40,586 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company's stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,274 shares of the company's stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,215 shares of the company's stock worth $12,168,000 after buying an additional 13,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company's stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 2.9%

NYSE:TTE opened at $84.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $202.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.14. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $57.39 and a twelve month high of $94.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.39.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.10 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 15.66%. Analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded TotalEnergies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered TotalEnergies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.14.

Read Our Latest Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE NYSE: TTE is a French multinational integrated energy company engaged across the full energy value chain. Founded in 1924 as Compagnie Française des Pétroles, the company grew through a series of mergers and expansions—most notably with Petrofina and Elf Aquitaine around the turn of the millennium—and rebranded to TotalEnergies in 2021 to reflect a broader focus on multiple energy sources. It is organized to operate across upstream and downstream activities while pursuing a transition toward lower-carbon energy solutions.

In upstream, TotalEnergies explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TotalEnergies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TotalEnergies wasn't on the list.

While TotalEnergies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here