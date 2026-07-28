Energy Income Partners LLC Sells 530,596 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Energy Income Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,435,176 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 530,596 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises 4.0% of Energy Income Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Energy Income Partners LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Kinder Morgan worth $249,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $199,840.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 176,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,721,661.40. The trade was a 3.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,399.92. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,598 shares of company stock worth $693,689. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Further Reading

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