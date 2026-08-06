Enersys $ENS Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi boosted its position in Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,681 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.15% of Enersys worth $9,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enersys by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Enersys by 442.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enersys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enersys by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Enersys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company's stock.

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Enersys Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $190.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.03 and a 200-day moving average of $196.44. Enersys has a 52-week low of $90.51 and a 52-week high of $244.30.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $987.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. Enersys had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.83%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Enersys has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enersys will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Enersys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Enersys's dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Enersys from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Enersys from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Enersys from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Enersys in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Enersys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enersys currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ENS

Enersys Company Profile

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company's product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

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