Enersys $ENS Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,138 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Enersys worth $14,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enersys by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Enersys by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,252 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Enersys by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Enersys by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enersys by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Enersys from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Enersys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enersys from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Enersys from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Enersys in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.00.

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Enersys Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $199.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Enersys has a 12-month low of $88.76 and a 12-month high of $244.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $987.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $973.84 million. Enersys had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business's revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Enersys has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enersys will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Enersys Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Enersys's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

About Enersys

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company's product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

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