Engine Capital Management LP Sells 960,161 Shares of KBR, Inc. $KBR

Engine Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR - Free Report) by 88.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,567 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 960,161 shares during the period. KBR makes up about 0.7% of Engine Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Engine Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of KBR worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 468,753 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $18,844,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,391,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in KBR by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,292 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of KBR from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of KBR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of KBR from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of KBR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $53.25.

Read Our Latest Report on KBR

Insider Activity at KBR

In other news, Director Thaer Lewis Von purchased 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.77 per share, for a total transaction of $92,310.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $318,715.66. The trade was a 40.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 4,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 54,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,826.88. The trade was a 7.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 29,875 shares of company stock valued at $945,160 in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average of $38.98. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.94 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44.

KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. KBR's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

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