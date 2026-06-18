Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report) by 7,593.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,367 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 356,670 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.08% of Citizens Financial Group worth $21,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the bank's stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the bank's stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the bank's stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,694 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,107 shares of the bank's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $70.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citizens Financial Group

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Michelle Moosally sold 6,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $376,068.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 22,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,640.40. This represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $66.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $68.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company's 50 day moving average is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.66.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Citizens Financial Group's dividend payout ratio is 43.50%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc NYSE: CFG is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

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