Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. $MBLY

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY - Free Report) by 140.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,577,407 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,092,250 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.44% of Mobileye Global worth $37,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 465.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,816 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.15. Mobileye Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The company's 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.34 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 203.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobileye Global declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 23rd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MBLY. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mobileye Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MBLY

More Mobileye Global News

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Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc NASDAQ: MBLY is a leader in the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company designs and supplies computer vision-based solutions that enable vehicles to detect and respond to road conditions, obstacles and signage. Mobileye's core offering centers on its proprietary EyeQ system-on-a-chip (SoC) family, which processes video streams from automotive cameras to deliver features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, collision prevention and traffic sign recognition.

Founded in 1999 by Prof.

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