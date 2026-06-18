Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 99,624 Shares of IDEX Corporation $IEX

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 1,239.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,661 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 99,624 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.14% of IDEX worth $19,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Legacy Group grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Legacy Group now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,600 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $3,311,159.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,346,134.76. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on IDEX from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $257.00 price target on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IDEX

IDEX Stock Down 0.2%

IEX stock opened at $223.26 on Thursday. IDEX Corporation has a twelve month low of $157.25 and a twelve month high of $227.47. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $210.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.38%.The business had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. IDEX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.20%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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