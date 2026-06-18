Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys Shares of 442,068 Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 442,068 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $35,021,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.11% of Ingersoll Rand as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,284 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $92.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 1.8%

IR stock opened at $77.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.07 and a 52-week high of $100.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio is 5.41%.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,492 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $2,683,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 209,534 shares in the company, valued at $18,438,992. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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