Engineers Gate Manager LP Cuts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,547 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 102,151 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP's holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $19,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,637 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 412,808 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,285,000 after purchasing an additional 58,988 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 277.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,263 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 50,924 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,860 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $21,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on EW shares. Truist Financial set a $90.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $85.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EW

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $48,893.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,950.72. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $2,000,190.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 98,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,521,962.62. This trade represents a 19.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 81,038 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,255 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $86.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.14 and a 200-day moving average of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $72.30 and a 1-year high of $89.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 17.39%.The company's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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