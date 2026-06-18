Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX - Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,975,478 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 495,409 shares during the period. Brixmor Property Group accounts for 0.6% of Engineers Gate Manager LP's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.64% of Brixmor Property Group worth $51,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,019,000. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,097,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,922 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,323,000 after acquiring an additional 488,950 shares during the last quarter. Jain Global LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 1,048,842 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,501,000 after acquiring an additional 399,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BRX. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.75 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.00.

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Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE BRX opened at $30.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $354.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $349.43 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Brixmor Property Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 85.42%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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