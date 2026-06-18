Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 1,003,703 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 610.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,168,178 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 1,003,703 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.31% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $37,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,715,728 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,486,798,000 after acquiring an additional 246,713 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at about $710,672,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,424,196 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $612,605,000 after acquiring an additional 399,894 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,810,964 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $507,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,717 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,355,760 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $235,572,000 after acquiring an additional 161,676 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

AMH opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $37.06. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.92.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $472.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $470.62 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.American Homes 4 Rent's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. American Homes 4 Rent's payout ratio is currently 107.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $33.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Read Our Latest Report on AMH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 2,041 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $48,024.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $400,010. This trade represents a 13.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $117,024 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report).

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