Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases New Position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 116,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,699,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.12% of Hyatt Hotels as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 248,131 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,083,000 after acquiring an additional 32,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,911,000 after acquiring an additional 22,071 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 970.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 16,794 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 53.9% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 631,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,599,000 after acquiring an additional 221,039 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 622.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,309 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,004,000 after acquiring an additional 170,013 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Hyatt Hotels from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. HSBC raised Hyatt Hotels from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $182.00 price objective on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.40.

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Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $202.19 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 12 month low of $127.59 and a 12 month high of $206.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of -577.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.74 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Hyatt Hotels's dividend payout ratio is presently -171.43%.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.96, for a total value of $195,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $195,276.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,449,074.75. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 237,058 shares of company stock valued at $40,036,071 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.60% of the company's stock.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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