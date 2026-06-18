Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 314,129 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,181,911 shares of the company's stock after selling 314,129 shares during the period. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. comprises approximately 0.9% of Engineers Gate Manager LP's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 1.73% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $77,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2,590.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,076 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $40.49 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $42.26. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.53.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $190.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.'s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.810 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1083 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.'s payout ratio is currently 141.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $42.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on PECO

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company's investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

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