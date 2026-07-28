Engle Capital Management L.P. Acquires 900 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Engle Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA makes up about 3.9% of Engle Capital Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Engle Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $11,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts: Sign Up

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.3%

FIX opened at $1,728.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1,833.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,577.34. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $655.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2,073.99.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $12.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.45 by $2.08. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.99 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 53.55%. The business's revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,159.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,910.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $2,004.00 to $2,110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Comfort Systems USA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2,057.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Comfort Systems USA

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total transaction of $21,890,831.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 161,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $317,319,555.76. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total value of $2,246,415.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,252,670.88. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,778 shares of company stock valued at $59,746,124. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Comfort Systems USA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Comfort Systems USA wasn't on the list.

While Comfort Systems USA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here