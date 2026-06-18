Engle Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE

Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,716,000. Hamilton Lane makes up approximately 2.6% of Engle Capital Management L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Engle Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Hamilton Lane as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,241 shares of the company's stock worth $13,195,000 after purchasing an additional 58,291 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 24.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 318,111 shares of the company's stock worth $42,878,000 after purchasing an additional 63,220 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,850 shares of the company's stock worth $145,844,000 after purchasing an additional 648,588 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 19,024.0% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 19,124 shares of the company's stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 541.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,717 shares of the company's stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 60,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLNE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $159.00 to $141.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $184.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $148.00 target price on Hamilton Lane and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hamilton Lane

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Andrea Anigati Kramer purchased 1,283 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.46 per share, with a total value of $99,381.18. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 87,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,766,131. This represents a 1.49% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers purchased 38,290 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,005,382.10. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 93,756 shares in the company, valued at $7,358,908.44. This trade represents a 69.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders acquired 95,039 shares of company stock valued at $8,100,739. 22.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $81.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.14. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.93 and a 1 year high of $161.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.29.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.05 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Hamilton Lane's payout ratio is 36.55%.

Hamilton Lane declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane is a global private markets investment management firm specializing in the full spectrum of private equity and credit strategies. The company partners with institutional investors and wealth managers to design, implement and manage customized portfolios in primary fund investing, secondary market transactions and direct co-investment opportunities. By combining investment selection, portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring, Hamilton Lane seeks to optimize risk-adjusted returns across diverse private markets exposures.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane has developed a track record of investment and advisory services in private markets.

See Also

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